Century Alum Co (CENX) Holding Maintained by Elm Ridge Management Llc; Hl Financial Services Has Boosted Holding in Nucor (NUE) by $601,576 as Market Value Declined

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 80.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 10,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,310 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 12,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 178,192 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 162,002 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – $175 MLN CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO ‘extremely confident’ exemptions won’t deaden Trump tariffs impact; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Century Aluminum Announces Transition of Non-Executive Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Century Aluminum (CENX) Miss Q2 Earnings Estimates? – Analyst Blog – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2015. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum Company (CENX) CEO Michael Bless on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 142,411 shares to 455,675 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 94,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,255 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Charles Schwab Invest owns 555,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement has invested 0.06% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Parametric Associate Lc invested in 0% or 442,695 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd reported 2,217 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 308,195 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 69,249 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,924 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 7.43M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc invested in 0% or 55,517 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,598 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 36,100 shares. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 503,155 shares. Insight 2811 Inc owns 0.23% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 5,175 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.01% or 50,246 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Gideon Inc accumulated 0.14% or 6,608 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 68,369 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.14% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 60,723 shares in its portfolio. 46,900 are owned by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.1% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Sg Americas Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 429,342 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 9,823 shares or 0.03% of the stock.