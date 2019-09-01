Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Both Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.19 N/A -11.64 0.00 United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.04 N/A 0.01 80.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Centrus Energy Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centrus Energy Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8% United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy Corp. has a beta of 4.1 and its 310.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, United States Antimony Corporation has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Centrus Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United States Antimony Corporation are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Centrus Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United States Antimony Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Centrus Energy Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.2% and 14.5%. About 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9% United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than United States Antimony Corporation.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.