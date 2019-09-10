Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.19 N/A -11.64 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.11 N/A 1.93 8.31

Demonstrates Centrus Energy Corp. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Centrus Energy Corp. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Centrus Energy Corp.’s current beta is 4.1 and it happens to be 310.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Centrus Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CONSOL Coal Resources LP are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Centrus Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

Centrus Energy Corp. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

CONSOL Coal Resources LP on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 20.39% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares and 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 32.8% are CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp. has 92.9% stronger performance while CONSOL Coal Resources LP has -2.25% weaker performance.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.