Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Comparing side by side

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.19 N/A -11.64 0.00 Rio Tinto Group 57 2.15 N/A 7.91 7.22

Demonstrates Centrus Energy Corp. and Rio Tinto Group earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8% Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9%

Risk and Volatility

Centrus Energy Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 310.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.1 beta. Competitively, Rio Tinto Group’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Centrus Energy Corp. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto Group has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Rio Tinto Group is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Centrus Energy Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Rio Tinto Group has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9% Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rio Tinto Group.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Centrus Energy Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.