Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.19 N/A -11.64 0.00 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -16004.88 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Centrus Energy Corp. and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centrus Energy Corp. and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares and 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares. Insiders held 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp. was more bullish than Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Summary

Centrus Energy Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.