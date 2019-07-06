Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Both Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.17 N/A -2.42 0.00 Under Armour Inc. 22 2.07 N/A 0.12 178.00

In table 1 we can see Centric Brands Inc. and Under Armour Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Centric Brands Inc. and Under Armour Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% -66.3% -18.5% Under Armour Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Centric Brands Inc.’s -1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 210.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Under Armour Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Centric Brands Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Under Armour Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Under Armour Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Centric Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Centric Brands Inc. and Under Armour Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Under Armour Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Under Armour Inc. is $25, which is potential -3.47% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.6% of Centric Brands Inc. shares and 87.9% of Under Armour Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Under Armour Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centric Brands Inc. 0.89% -21.61% 5.57% -41.81% 234.31% -0.58% Under Armour Inc. -4.13% -2.51% -1.93% -6.11% 15.84% 20.88%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has -0.58% weaker performance while Under Armour Inc. has 20.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Under Armour Inc. beats Centric Brands Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness platform licenses and subscriptions, as well as digital advertising. Under Armour, Inc. primarily provides its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, UA RECORD, UA HEALTHBOX, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.