Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -5.14 0.00 Kontoor Brands Inc. 31 0.74 N/A 3.59 8.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Centric Brands Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Centric Brands Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Kontoor Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Kontoor Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Centric Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Centric Brands Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Kontoor Brands Inc. is $28, which is potential -22.16% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.6% of Kontoor Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Kontoor Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28% Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Summary

Kontoor Brands Inc. beats Centric Brands Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.