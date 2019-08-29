Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Comparing side by side

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -5.14 0.00 Xcel Brands Inc. 2 0.79 N/A 0.04 64.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xcel Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Centric Brands Inc. is 193.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.93 beta. From a competition point of view, Xcel Brands Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Centric Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Xcel Brands Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Xcel Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Centric Brands Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. shares and 17.9% of Xcel Brands Inc. shares. Centric Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.03%. Comparatively, Xcel Brands Inc. has 24.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28% Xcel Brands Inc. 18.78% 53.33% 83.33% 99.21% -6.3% 123.89%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has -21.28% weaker performance while Xcel Brands Inc. has 123.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Xcel Brands Inc. beats Centric Brands Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.