Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Comparing side by side

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centric Brands Inc.
|4
|0.11
|N/A
|-5.14
|0.00
|Xcel Brands Inc.
|2
|0.79
|N/A
|0.04
|64.87
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centric Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Xcel Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|0.7%
|0.5%
Volatility and Risk
Centric Brands Inc. is 193.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.93 beta. From a competition point of view, Xcel Brands Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Centric Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Xcel Brands Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Xcel Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Centric Brands Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. shares and 17.9% of Xcel Brands Inc. shares. Centric Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.03%. Comparatively, Xcel Brands Inc. has 24.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Centric Brands Inc.
|-1.46%
|-29.32%
|-16.92%
|-29.13%
|-50.09%
|-21.28%
|Xcel Brands Inc.
|18.78%
|53.33%
|83.33%
|99.21%
|-6.3%
|123.89%
For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has -21.28% weaker performance while Xcel Brands Inc. has 123.89% stronger performance.
Summary
Xcel Brands Inc. beats Centric Brands Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.