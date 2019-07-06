Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -2.42 0.00 Gildan Activewear Inc. 35 2.78 N/A 1.46 25.52

Table 1 highlights Centric Brands Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% -66.3% -18.5% Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Centric Brands Inc. has a -1.1 beta, while its volatility is 210.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Centric Brands Inc. are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Gildan Activewear Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Centric Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Centric Brands Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Gildan Activewear Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential downside of -10.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Centric Brands Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 83.3% respectively. 9.03% are Centric Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centric Brands Inc. 0.89% -21.61% 5.57% -41.81% 234.31% -0.58% Gildan Activewear Inc. -0.24% 0.65% 8.7% 17.7% 29.62% 22.66%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Gildan Activewear Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gildan Activewear Inc. beats Centric Brands Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.