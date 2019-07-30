Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) Analysts See $-0.70 EPS; Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $64.0000 75.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

05/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89 New Target: $90 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

Analysts expect Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) to report $-0.70 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-1.40 EPS previously, Centric Brands Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 2,077 shares traded. Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) has risen 234.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 229.88% the S&P500.

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and manufactures kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company has market cap of $166.85 million. The firm also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.25 billion. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ; ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 183,212 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. SIEGALL CLAY B also sold $1.31 million worth of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares.