Centre Asset Management Upped By $522,640 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Connors Investor Services Has Decreased Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position By $3.20 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 7.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc acquired 3,760 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 54,200 shares with $7.55M value, up from 50,440 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Tyler Technologies (TYL) stake by 27.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 14,806 shares as Tyler Technologies (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 38,747 shares with $8.37M value, down from 53,553 last quarter. Tyler Technologies now has $9.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.32. About 214,034 shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,474 shares to 102,555 valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 57,372 shares and now owns 120,557 shares. Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 59.80 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 3.55% above currents $258.32 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset holds 2,178 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 143,828 are owned by Creative Planning. Stonebridge Lc has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Barbara Oil stated it has 0.3% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 344,800 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 238 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 572,923 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Qs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ftb Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 60,007 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Company owns 52 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt accumulated 2.09% or 72,082 shares. Metropolitan Life Co holds 0.05% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 12,847 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 48,265 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,196 shares stake. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadence Llc has 35,014 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 19,557 shares stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 33,909 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.43% or 8.72 million shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,177 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 45,483 shares. Harbour Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.79% or 18,163 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,999 shares. Meyer Handelman Com owns 163,570 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 0.57% or 21,478 shares. 146,018 were reported by Howland Mgmt.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.