Centre Asset Management Upped Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding By $4.37 Million; Ubs Oconnor Decreased Electron (EA) Position By $11.24 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Electron (EA) stake by 75.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 110,985 shares as Electron (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 35,571 shares with $3.60B value, down from 146,556 last quarter. Electron now has $27.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.25. About 3.81M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Centre Asset Management Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 93.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc acquired 52,000 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 107,470 shares with $9.04M value, up from 55,470 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $140.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 5.41 million shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 16.58% above currents $94.25 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. Stephens maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Axalta C stake by 1,100 shares to 187,500 valued at $5.58B in 2019Q2. It also upped Becton D (NYSE:BDX) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 110,000 shares. Interxio (NYSE:INXN) was raised too.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $180.87 million for 37.40 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 718,743 shares. Manchester holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,120 shares. Nbw holds 27,758 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,465 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Principal Financial reported 431,149 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Synovus holds 0% or 1,829 shares. Zweig owns 60,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Gp invested in 16,489 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davy Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 3,435 shares. Essex Invest Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,232 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 9,159 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 265,937 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 16.62% above currents $79.53 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo.