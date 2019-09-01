Centre Asset Management Trimmed Aes (AES) Holding by $3.43 Million; As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted by $902,802 Its Holding

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 4.81 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 17,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 525,815 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 508,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 96,293 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 1.80M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 7,546 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Taylor Asset Mngmt reported 4,700 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Llc reported 1.06% stake. Orrstown Financial Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,996 shares. Aviance Prtn Limited Com holds 0.23% or 14,696 shares. Monetta Fin has 10,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 208,688 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsrs. Laurion Lp holds 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 141,174 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Allied Advisory stated it has 53,111 shares. Kepos Lp reported 75,000 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 7,975 shares to 547,265 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 81,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,283 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares to 125,440 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 74,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Rhumbline Advisers has 1.01 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 207,954 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Lc reported 29,041 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,010 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 899,220 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 47,857 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Capital International Ca reported 0.58% stake. 173 were reported by Macroview Invest Ltd Liability. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Prudential Public Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.72M shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hightower Trust Lta owns 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 17,145 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.