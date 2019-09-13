Centre Asset Management Stake in Twitter (TWTR) Has Trimmed by $845,920; Oakbrook Investments Has Upped Its Holding in Wex (WEX) by $546,000 as Stock Price Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter (TWTR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 235,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 260,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc. (WEX) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,325 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $205.45. About 223,294 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3,955 shares to 8,775 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,650 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,000 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Bancorporation holds 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 2,828 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 3,400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 100,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 221,205 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 229,985 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 8,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 49,617 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 2,521 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 8,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,789 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 59 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp, Texas-based fund reported 295,923 shares.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 106.58 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 143,560 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Advsrs invested in 28,525 shares. Srb holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 12,718 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bp Public Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 74,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 92 shares. Whittier invested in 0% or 420 shares. Lpl holds 252,362 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Management Llc invested in 0.35% or 72,112 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 8.84M are owned by First Tru Advsrs L P. Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.98% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 235,980 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 76,847 shares. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 475 shares.