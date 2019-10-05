Centre Asset Management Stake in Twitter (TWTR) Has Lowered as Shares Rose; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Stake in Pg&E (PCG) Boosted as Valuation Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter (TWTR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 235,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24 million, down from 260,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 6.23 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company's stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 15.80 million shares traded or 80.38% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $76.72M for 100.90 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,760 shares to 319,420 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 6,775 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 906 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1,095 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 834,975 shares. 3.71M were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation holds 0.84% or 84,261 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 571,574 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl Ser Corp holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.27% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Zweig accumulated 392,795 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). J Goldman & Lp stated it has 190,790 shares. State Street reported 32.50M shares stake.