Centre Asset Management Raised Noble Energy (NBL) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Ferro (FOE) Last Week

Centre Asset Management Llc increased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 22.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc acquired 60,890 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 331,980 shares with $8.21M value, up from 271,090 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 4.21M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro Corp has $23 highest and $1600 lowest target. $20's average target is 81.98% above currents $10.99 stock price. Ferro Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Israel anti-trust regulator OK’s Egyptian pipeline deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.04% or 2.13 million shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.25% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Manufacturers Life The holds 510,170 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 160,886 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 11,378 shares. 48,207 were reported by Corecommodity Limited Com. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.05% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Exane Derivatives invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 225,178 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 14,664 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Korea owns 518,569 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 702,626 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Noble Energy has $41 highest and $26 lowest target. $33’s average target is 53.42% above currents $21.51 stock price. Noble Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Imperial Capital. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Tuesday, April 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ferro (FOE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ferro Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A, worth $39,750. 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 were bought by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Ferro Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 19,258 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs reported 19,991 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 128,500 shares. Icon Advisers reported 19,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 132,440 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. 1.44 million were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 322,889 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). American Century Companies Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 78,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 740 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 28,576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Prelude Mngmt Ltd stated it has 10,550 shares.