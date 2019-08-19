Centre Asset Management Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Cut Applied Matl (AMAT) Holding as Stock Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matl (AMAT) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Applied Matl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 3.33M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 125,440 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 120,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 2.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Invsts owns 67,122 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Management Communications reported 11,995 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Limited has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thomasville National Bank & Trust invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Karp Management Corp has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New England Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.31% or 14,608 shares. Investec Asset Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 424,618 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 366,529 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 202,964 shares. Tiemann Investment Lc stated it has 17,055 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Legacy Cap Prns Incorporated holds 43,710 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. 3,036 are held by Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co. 102,595 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. Coastline Trust Company stated it has 32,572 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Svcs has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 55,454 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp has 15,226 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Carlson Lp holds 936,858 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 7,210 shares. Cannell Peter B Communications has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Bancorp holds 203,276 shares. Jolley Asset Limited, a North Carolina-based fund reported 92,927 shares. 267,542 are held by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7,830 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 60,970 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Van Eck Associate reported 2.50 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 465,162 shares.

