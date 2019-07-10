Centre Asset Management Position In Quanta Services (PWR) Was Increased; Roosevelt Investment Group Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Decreased by $886,144 as Valuation Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 9,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 156,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 471,890 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, down from 148,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 719,099 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Qualit Etf (QUAL) by 47,189 shares to 116,273 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Duff & Phelps Mgmt reported 1.02M shares stake. Motco reported 78,956 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 8,730 shares. 191 are owned by Fincl Architects Inc. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated owns 1,127 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc invested in 1,648 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 127,888 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 0.09% or 2.31M shares. Moors Cabot Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jefferies Group Limited Com owns 20,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.01% or 2,448 shares in its portfolio. 52,635 were reported by Metropolitan Life Com New York. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 300,000 shares.

