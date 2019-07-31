Centre Asset Management Position in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Has Decreased by $687,420 as Stock Price Declined; Geode Capital Management Trimmed Position in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) as Market Valuation Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 3.55 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (HII) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 31,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 591,710 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.38 million, down from 623,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industrie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $231.07. About 161,870 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Upgrades Mosaic After Stock Falls Close To 10-Year Low – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Mosaic Company: MOS Stock Dips as Q1 EPS Surge More Than 200% – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. On Friday, May 10 the insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares to 125,440 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny stated it has 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,395 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 548,723 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 31,603 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 598 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 102 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 28,064 shares stake. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 167,935 shares. Natixis LP owns 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 153,495 shares. Aperio Limited Liability reported 197,280 shares. The Colorado-based Centurylink Company has invested 0.43% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 300 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 9,175 shares.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.74 million for 21.08 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Internation (NYSE:CMP) by 31,763 shares to 392,901 shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 37,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,052 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 84 shares stake. Gideon Capital stated it has 3,278 shares. First Republic Invest Inc accumulated 0% or 1,100 shares. 21,473 were accumulated by Korea Corporation. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 1,800 shares stake. Private Co Na holds 9,702 shares. Mitchell Cap owns 2,359 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.4% or 608,821 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.35% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 6,307 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP reported 1,476 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Inc owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 517,854 were reported by Franklin Inc.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huntington Ingalls: Stock Is Attractive Based On Good Shipbuilding Visibility – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Installation of USS George Washington (CVN 73) Main Mast – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PHOTO RELEASE–Newport News Shipbuilding Dedicates Habitat for Humanity Home, Breaks Ground on 17th Building Project – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials For National Security Cutter Midgett – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PHOTO RELEASE: Huntington Ingalls Industries Wins LCS Planning Yard Contract Worth A Potential $931.7 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $3.56 EPS, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $147.92 million for 16.23 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.