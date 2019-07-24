Centre Asset Management Position in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Has Decreased by $687,420 as Stock Declined; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increases Position in At&T (T)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 633,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.54M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.49M, up from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 35.63M shares traded or 25.10% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 1.98M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peak Asset Mgmt Llc holds 13,508 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 379,438 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 179,997 shares. 12,319 were accumulated by Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jones Financial Lllp stated it has 70,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Partners LP accumulated 0.49% or 28,618 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc owns 1.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 151,129 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 9,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Com has 4.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Plante Moran Limited invested in 0.17% or 17,451 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 1.07 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northstar Gru Incorporated invested in 0.38% or 26,995 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com reported 1.30M shares stake.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T Option Trades Suggest ‘Risk-Off’ Positioning Ahead Of Next Week – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 152,138 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $215.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $126.17 million for 19.27 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. 4,250 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 626,889 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 127,962 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Ltd Llc has 0.45% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 35,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 10,620 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.09% or 690,432 shares. 5.51 million are owned by Investec Asset Mgmt Limited. Cutter Com Brokerage reported 0.59% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 67,307 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Secor Cap Limited Partnership invested in 25,898 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 866,354 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.02% or 28,064 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cornerstone stated it has 1,668 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citigroup Cuts Mosaic To Neutral, Says Phosphate Supply Outstrips Demand – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Mosaic Company: MOS Stock Dips as Q1 EPS Surge More Than 200% – Investorplace.com” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why The Mosaic Company Dropped 17.8% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic on the move after strong beats in Q4 earnings, revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.