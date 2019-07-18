Centre Asset Management Position in Aes (AES) Lowered as Shares Declined; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Lowered Its Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $451,737 as Shares Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 1,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,227 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 14,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $282.2. About 20,855 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 42,069 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 7,886 shares to 68,346 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.89 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invsts holds 0.78% or 10.20 million shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mengis Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 25 shares. Cambridge Trust Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,306 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 47,443 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 85,695 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 39,350 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Com reported 3,074 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.11 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Cap World Investors owns 9.12 million shares. Tompkins Financial invested in 0.48% or 9,970 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 4,700 shares. Fiduciary Finance Serv Of The Southwest Tx invested in 12,850 shares. Country State Bank holds 55 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares to 12,980 shares, valued at $23.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 294,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 15.16 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,200 are held by First Manhattan Co. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 200,000 shares. Sei Invs invested in 353,120 shares. Valueact LP has 0.31% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.56M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.01% or 430,422 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 526,809 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp reported 0.37% stake. First Citizens Bancorp And has 0.16% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 78,513 shares. Amica Retiree has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.24% or 15.47M shares. Amer Grp holds 408,295 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 971,817 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 30,157 shares. Avalon Llc holds 0.47% or 1.14 million shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.96% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

