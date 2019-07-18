Centre Asset Management Maintains Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Stone Ridge Asset Management Cut Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $570,000

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,530 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 102,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 1.65 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,058 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 6,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $268.02. About 110,866 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 37,960 shares to 53,192 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corporation has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Hartford Invest Management Com has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,911 shares. Piedmont Inv has 4,040 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0% or 1,735 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,034 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Argyle has invested 0.25% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 44,303 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,294 shares. Arrow Financial invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Capstone Fincl Incorporated stated it has 9,211 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 75 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 95,600 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 123 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 77 shares.