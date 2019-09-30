Centre Asset Management Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB); As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Arbor Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 637.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $224.24. About 16.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 5,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 81,319 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.70M, up from 76,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $178.22. About 6.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Walden Expresses Concern Facebook Hasn’t ‘Matured’; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 26/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability plunges; 23/05/2018 – Facebook suggests no compensation for European users affected by data breach; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT; 19/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Alex Stamos is leaving Facebook, more to come from @richardjnieva; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 26/03/2018 – Digital Regulation: It’s Not Just a Concern for Facebook — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush Communication owns 54,347 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Parthenon holds 1.31% or 30,891 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 5.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Japan-based Mu Invs Ltd has invested 4.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 45,429 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors invested in 2.14% or 1.18M shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 1.12 million shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Ameriprise stated it has 18.90M shares. Allstate invested in 362,358 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,829 shares. Interactive Fincl Advisors holds 0.61% or 6,727 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 200,429 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caprock Grp owns 49,479 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.53% or 19,994 shares.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Etf (MINT) by 12,896 shares to 13,122 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 750 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Illinois-based New England Rech & Mgmt has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsc Advisors LP reported 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meristem Family Wealth Llc invested in 3,584 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Axon Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 39,200 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,773 shares. Moreover, E&G Advsrs LP has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.87% stake. Marathon Asset Llp holds 2.06% or 830,514 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 0.52% or 4,664 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 506,237 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 2.81M shares or 1.35% of the stock. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,639 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors stated it has 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

