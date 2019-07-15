Centre Asset Management Lowered Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Stake by $687,420 as Stock Price Declined; Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Twin Securities Has Lowered Its Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 5.81M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45M for 18.26 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) CEO Joc O’Rourke on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic cut at BAML on outlook for lower phosphate prices – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weaker 2019 phosphate outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 60,890 shares to 331,980 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank In stated it has 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 262,967 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 438,762 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd accumulated 50,593 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Millennium Management Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The New York-based Qs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Georgia-based Shapiro Capital Limited Company has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Macquarie has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 13,939 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 21,583 shares. Glenmede Na holds 40,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department invested in 0.01% or 5,110 shares. Moreover, Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Investec Asset has invested 0.6% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was bought by Freeland Clint.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.50 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of June 21 – GuruFocus.com” on June 22, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CVS Health to close 46 stores, including 4 Florida locations – Orlando Business Journal” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has 3,958 shares. Enterprise Finance stated it has 4,810 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 49,331 are owned by Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,627 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 215,242 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 121,823 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Burney Co accumulated 146,172 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Neumann Management Lc has invested 1.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Charter owns 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 19,277 shares. Oak Associate Oh has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boltwood Mngmt has invested 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.33M shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 339,184 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 5,029 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.