Centre Asset Management Lowered Its Aes (AES) Position by $3.43 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Cvs (CVS) Market Value Declined, Cohen Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $3.49 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 3.55M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 35,031 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 14,142 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co accumulated 1.23M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,207 shares or 0% of the stock. 85,163 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 469,374 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 38,821 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 1,655 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.74 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares & Tru owns 0.16% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 78,513 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,849 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 58,906 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Icon Advisers reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 294,590 shares to 905,410 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 60,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based High Pointe Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Smith Moore & Commerce owns 9,974 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd holds 172,155 shares. M&R Incorporated stated it has 130,126 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. 4.29 million are owned by Fil Ltd. Two Sigma Ltd Company invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Alabama-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Us Savings Bank De holds 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 932,002 shares. Haverford Trust accumulated 1.53M shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westchester Cap Management has 105,967 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital Management reported 5,228 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 1.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 90,715 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company reported 537,458 shares.