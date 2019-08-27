Centre Asset Management Lowered Aes (AES) Stake; Tenaris S.A. (TS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA has $3300 highest and $17 lowest target. $25’s average target is 14.84% above currents $21.77 stock price. Tenaris SA had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 36.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 338,080 shares with $6.11 million value, down from 528,500 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $9.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 2.23 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes steel pipe products and other related services for the energy industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $12.89 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, including casings and tubings, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular accessories, non-tubular accessories, and devices. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, such as top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenaris Can Potentially Rebound In The Medium Term – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenaris wins $1.9B ADNOC tubulars contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris SA (TS) CEO Paolo Rocca on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 2.45 million shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 19.07% above currents $14.84 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 1.16 million shares. Axa reported 201,300 shares. Renaissance Group Lc holds 11,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 125,869 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1,650 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 3.19M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Covington Capital holds 0% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advisors Corporation invested in 0.37% or 1.81 million shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 39,969 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,909 shares stake. Ajo LP invested in 0.96% or 10.29 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Llc holds 0.47% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 1.14 million shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 361,437 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. UBBEN JEFFREY W also bought $41.58 million worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Thursday, May 9.

Centre Asset Management Llc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 3,740 shares to 106,530 valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,450 shares and now owns 125,440 shares. Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was raised too.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.