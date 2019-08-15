Centre Asset Management Increases Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC); Longer Investments Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $410,886

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 25.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 1.94 million shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc holds 47 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 78,444 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.02% or 170,427 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 56,045 shares. Commerce Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Citigroup reported 137,572 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 0% or 3,487 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 101,300 shares. Etrade Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 4,416 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 302,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. oil prices tumble into bear market with 3.4% shellacking – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Resolute Energyâ€™s largest shareholder dissatisfied with sale price to Cimarex – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Lc owns 282,181 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 260,777 shares. 42,513 are held by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Fuller Thaler Asset invested in 0.06% or 22,883 shares. Meyer Handelman Co holds 1.41% or 151,844 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 2% or 24,860 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company holds 1.72% or 279,172 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,792 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt has invested 7.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 209,875 are held by First Commercial Bank Of Omaha. Stanley holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,568 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 229,803 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 172,200 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.11% stake. Macnealy Hoover Management Inc invested in 29,356 shares or 4.29% of the stock.