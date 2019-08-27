Centre Asset Management Increased By $340,340 Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; Msdc Management LP Has Increased Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Holding By $22.73 Million

Msdc Management Lp increased Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) stake by 222.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Msdc Management Lp acquired 7.58 million shares as Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP)’s stock rose 60.28%. The Msdc Management Lp holds 10.99M shares with $42.30M value, up from 3.41M last quarter. Ziopharm Oncology Inc now has $834.71 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 1.30 million shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Centre Asset Management Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 3.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc acquired 3,740 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 106,530 shares with $9.70 million value, up from 102,790 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 3.03M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZIOP, GS, FL – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ziopharm Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ziopharm Oncology Announces Publication of Positive Results of Phase 1 Monotherapy Trial of Controlled IL-12 in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma in Science Translational Medicine – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ziopharm Oncology Announces $45 Million Warrant Exercise by Existing Shareholders in a Private Placement – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 26.46% above currents $5.14 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 23. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.