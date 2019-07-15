Centre Asset Management Holds Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Aqr Capital Management Lifted Its Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NGVC) Position by $1.71 Million as Stock Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NGVC) by 85.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 155,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 336,597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 181,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 7,802 shares traded. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) has risen 17.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVC News: 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, UNIT APPOINTED ALBERT S ORGANICS AS ITS PRIMARY DISTRIBUTOR OF ORGANIC PRODUCE PRODUCTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGVC); 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers Raising Its Fiscal 2018 Outlook for Daily Avg Comparable Stores Sales Growth to 3.5% to 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, ALBERT S WILL PAY UNIT A TRANSITION ALLOWANCE WITHIN 30 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – Best deals on Earth – Freebies and sales at Natural Grocers on Earth Day; 30/05/2018 – Natural Grocers expands craft beer and wine offerings to Oregon; 19/03/2018 FDA: Natural Grocers Issues Recall on Coconut Smiles Organic Due to; 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – ON MAY 25, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO CUSTOMER DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) news were published by: Quotes.Wsj.com which released: “NGVC Stock Price & News – Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. – Wall Street Journal” on April 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Natural Grocers Teams Up with HotSchedules – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Natural Grocers hosts “Alive & Kicking” Kombucha party at stores in 7 states – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold NGVC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.36 million shares or 4.75% less from 8.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Lp has invested 0.04% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 48,138 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management has 156,856 shares. State Street stated it has 183,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 4,042 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 263,719 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com reported 159,057 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 84,874 shares. Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De invested in 23,437 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 504,285 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.24M shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $53.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 27,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,653 shares, and cut its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (NASDAQ:RRGB).