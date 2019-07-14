Centre Asset Management Holding in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Has Lowered by $687,420; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Increases Holding in Macys (M)

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.91 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 7.37M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability has 11,953 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Lc holds 239,925 shares. Invesco has 0.07% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dorsey Wright & Assoc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fdx, a California-based fund reported 8,385 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cim Investment Mangement reported 19,108 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 41,762 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 2.10 million shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Howe & Rusling stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co owns 3,200 shares. Boston holds 17.25 million shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 35,775 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

