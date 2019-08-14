Centre Asset Management Holding in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $936.00 Million

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc analyzed 25,460 shares as the company's stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 7.32M shares traded or 38.78% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares to 125,440 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 120,424 are held by Fund Mgmt Sa. Becker Mgmt accumulated 828,529 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Daiwa Group Inc owns 13,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability reported 47,228 shares stake. Paloma Mngmt reported 21,583 shares. Boston Rech & Mngmt holds 0.99% or 86,910 shares in its portfolio. 262,967 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 37,862 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust reported 8,984 shares. Mackenzie Fin accumulated 0% or 9,255 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0% or 13,739 shares. Convergence Llc holds 41,591 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 420,423 are owned by Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 37,320 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. 17,526 were reported by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Com. Clal Ins Enter Holdg reported 738,654 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 54,844 are owned by Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Com. Palisade Management Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 51,660 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Srs Invest Ltd holds 1.97M shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 75,360 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5.50M shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt has 84,860 shares. Assetmark holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 324,533 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.1% or 418,247 shares. 61,014 were accumulated by S&T Bank & Trust Pa. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 2.1% or 53,960 shares in its portfolio.

