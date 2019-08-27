Centre Asset Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased by $6.34 Million; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Holds Position in At&T (T)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 24,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 654,650 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53 million, up from 630,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 13.92 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 11.38M shares traded or 48.10% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Counsel Inc has 1.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.61M shares. Pennsylvania Communications holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,277 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 6.21 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 928,297 shares. King Wealth stated it has 34,952 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department invested 1.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alphamark Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 259,753 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co Delaware holds 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 63,275 shares. Sunbelt has invested 1.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). King Luther Capital Management Corporation stated it has 3.55 million shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited reported 0.75% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ipg Invest Advisors Lc holds 12,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest reported 1.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,184 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.