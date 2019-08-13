Centre Asset Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined While Par Capital Management Raised by $15.08 Million Its Position

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 5.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 54.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.99M, up from 49.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 9.47M shares traded or 101.08% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc holds 14,109 shares. Truepoint Incorporated has 2,808 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 22,552 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Baillie Gifford holds 103,146 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,869 shares. Boston Mgmt Inc holds 9,355 shares. Clough Capital Limited Partnership owns 44,089 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 44,430 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security accumulated 16,631 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 1.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.26% or 154,875 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Assocs holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers owns 82,938 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc owns 9,355 shares.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares to 76,160 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

