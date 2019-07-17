Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Market Value Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake by $489,954

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97 million shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 4,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,118 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11 million, up from 131,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,918 shares to 148,596 shares, valued at $41.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,841 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,156 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Ghp Advsrs holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,293 shares. Horan Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.11% or 35,756 shares. Somerset Grp Limited Liability has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Ltd holds 54,150 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Karpus holds 0.01% or 3,287 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 182,981 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership reported 112,572 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 51,378 shares. Park Oh holds 1.94% or 311,350 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or holds 64,931 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 4,874 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,678 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.94% or 87,663 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American National Bank & Trust invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burney reported 0.37% stake. 161,466 were reported by Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Company. Harding Loevner Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 800 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Llc stated it has 6,505 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 1.62% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Geller Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fragasso Gru invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 2.28 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 1.22 million shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. John G Ullman & Assocs holds 96,052 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 17,830 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Comgest Investors Sas invested in 5.03% or 1.64M shares. Washington Capital Incorporated reported 0.78% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 74,420 shares to 269,740 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.