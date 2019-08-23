Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Aes (AES) Holding as Shares Declined; Silchester International Investors Llp Continues to Hold Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM)

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 462,735 shares traded or 36.71% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 3.47M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SK Telecom: Long-Term Prospects Over Short-Term Results – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Korea Telecom/Media: IPTV-Led Consolidations In The Pay TV Market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SK Telecom’s (SKM) Management on Q2 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares to 12,980 shares, valued at $23.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cap International Invsts has 20.40 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap holds 17,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Company holds 51,194 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 85,957 shares. 6.50M are held by Bancorp Of America De. Putnam Investments reported 3.14 million shares. Btc Cap owns 227,883 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Voya Management holds 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 1.04 million shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 94,486 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Com. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 5,833 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited invested in 44,401 shares.