Centre Asset Management Has Raised Quanta Services (PWR) Stake By $358,160; Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Shorts Raised By 3.28%

Centre Asset Management Llc increased Quanta Services Inc (PWR) stake by 6.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc acquired 9,680 shares as Quanta Services Inc (PWR)’s stock rose 0.20%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 166,320 shares with $6.28M value, up from 156,640 last quarter. Quanta Services Inc now has $5.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 388,546 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) had an increase of 3.28% in short interest. ELY’s SI was 8.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.28% from 7.91 million shares previously. With 1.62M avg volume, 5 days are for Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s short sellers to cover ELY’s short positions. The SI to Callaway Golf Company’s float is 9.24%. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 515,129 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Callaway Golf Company’s (NYSE:ELY) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Callaway Exec: Detroit Is A ‘Golf-Rich City’ – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 178,554 shares. State Street Corp reported 2.61M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Ltd has 0.12% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Moreover, Parkside Fincl State Bank has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,282 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 22,907 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 200 shares. Dc Cap Advsrs Limited has 500,000 shares for 5.82% of their portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Company holds 14,456 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 2,540 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $73,750. 10,000 shares valued at $151,400 were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20.

Among 3 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Callaway Golf had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Berenberg.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.