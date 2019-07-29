Centre Asset Management Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $356,000; Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased By $311,373 Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding

Centre Asset Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc acquired 4,450 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 125,440 shares with $10.14M value, up from 120,990 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $316.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 3.15%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 76,237 shares with $6.67 million value, down from 79,816 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $16.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.06. About 774,002 shares traded or 13.10% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/03/2018 – JMU Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements; 26/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 106.29 Points (1.52%); 23/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT DBX.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – Spectral Provides Corporate Update; 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 20.42 Points (0.29%); 16/05/2018 – Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Tintri Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 02/04/2018 – Tautachrome (OTCQB: TTCM) Announces Official Issuance of its Touch-to-Comm Patent, its second KlickZie trusted imagery technology patent to issue; 18/04/2018 – Auth0 Named 2018 lnfoSec Awards Winner by Cyber Defense Magazine; 23/05/2018 – Euro Sun Provides License Ratification Update for Rovina Valley

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Nasdaq (NDAQ) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.50M for 20.26 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Titan Machy Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) stake by 171,272 shares to 491,957 valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) stake by 75,359 shares and now owns 745,430 shares. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,120 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 200,026 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 165,902 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 447 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 1,164 shares. Moreover, First Tru has 0.4% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4,964 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.11% or 9,008 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 82 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 199,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2,888 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 60,299 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, February 14. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $88 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $95 target. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7.