Centre Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder National Pension Service Lifted Stake by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose

National Pension Service increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 7,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40 million, up from 183,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 200,382 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.11 million, up from 12,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $25.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.63. About 1.92 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 193 shares. Maple Mgmt reported 2.45% stake. Fosun Limited has 2,769 shares. Schmidt P J Investment reported 3,695 shares stake. Decatur Capital Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 12,478 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 8,564 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 51,119 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Washington accumulated 29,042 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc owns 630 shares. Mathes Com reported 4,181 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Altimeter Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,000 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,813 shares. Of Virginia Va holds 0.27% or 1,132 shares in its portfolio.

