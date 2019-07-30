Centre Asset Management Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position; United Natural Foods Has 1.12 Sentiment

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 96 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 86 decreased and sold positions in United Natural Foods Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 47.27 million shares, down from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Natural Foods Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 54 Increased: 65 New Position: 31.

Centre Asset Management Llc increased Facebook (FB) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc acquired 2,760 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 76,160 shares with $12.70M value, up from 73,400 last quarter. Facebook now has $559.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Aegis Capital’s Victor Anthony Is Still Optimistic About Facebook (Video); 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Collects Data on Non-Users (Video); 09/04/2018 – FB:SECURITY INVESTMENTS TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ IMPACT PROFITABILITY; 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Military Tax Questions Answered During Facebook Live Event; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS ON DISCOVERING GSR DATA CONCERNS, ALSO CONTACTED A RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND CHRISTOPHER WYLIE’S COMPANY, IN ADDITION TO GSR AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH THE MEDIA; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: Terrorism Talk With Indiana’s Susan Brooks and Facebook’s CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 545,802 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,320 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 3.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.01% or 7,806 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 45,000 shares or 4.25% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,419 shares. Oakworth, Alabama-based fund reported 2,402 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Indiana And Invest Management holds 1.01% or 11,651 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 397,349 shares. Tiger Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.84 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.84% or 559,867 shares in its portfolio. North Star Management Corp reported 21,186 shares stake. 7,288 are owned by Hartford Financial Mgmt. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,819 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook has $235 highest and $155 lowest target. $204.11’s average target is 4.17% above currents $195.94 stock price. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight” rating.

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $514.40 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Valueworks Llc holds 4.86% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. for 549,070 shares. Towle & Co owns 1.56 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kiltearn Partners Llp has 2.13% invested in the company for 5.67 million shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Management Inc has invested 0.73% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 137,668 shares.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37M for 3.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.