Centre Asset Management Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $330,240

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.11M, up from 12,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $14.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1977.9. About 3.32M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 4,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,594 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 7.34 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland holds 0.56% or 55,917 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Community Bancorporation Na has 1.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 10,568 shares. Rhenman Prtn Asset Mgmt holds 0.57% or 60,000 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 32,382 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 62,019 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 2.97 million shares. Wealthquest reported 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chesley Taft Associate Ltd has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Braun Stacey Associate reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sei Investments holds 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 186,890 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd holds 63,865 shares. Northern Tru reported 20.21 million shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 14,602 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,281 shares to 187,041 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,583 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: AbbVie, FedEx and Micron – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Amazon Kicks Off Prime Day; Broadcom Breaks It Off With Symantec – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 29,668 shares. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 2.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,629 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 485 shares stake. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Com reported 1,712 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 19,418 are held by Covington Cap Management. Cognios Ltd Co invested in 1.49% or 2,375 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 1% stake. Bragg Fincl Advisors stated it has 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 154 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menora Mivtachim Holdings accumulated 1.39% or 29,126 shares. 393,681 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 2,561 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited stated it has 23,479 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ctc Ltd Liability Company has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 221,203 shares.