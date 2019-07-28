Centre Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $340,340 as Valuation Declined; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $181.50 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,530 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 102,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Lc holds 0.11% or 27,490 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr invested in 9,384 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Advisor Partners Limited Company reported 27,593 shares. Moreover, Beacon Group Inc has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stoneridge Invest Prtn Llc stated it has 1.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.41% or 76,314 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 255,709 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4.12 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 58,636 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Westend Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 390,599 shares. Hedeker Wealth Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,039 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In reported 33,262 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd holds 94,615 shares. Plancorp Ltd Com has 0.31% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8,865 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $35.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 194,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,663 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 335,340 shares. Haverford Fincl has 5,365 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability Com De has invested 4.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2,625 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 5,681 shares. Clal Ins Enterp Holdg Limited holds 1.81% or 474,086 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 62,319 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs owns 3,396 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Friess Assocs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.77% or 154,961 shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allen Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 2.07% or 55,186 shares in its portfolio. 559,828 are held by Ashmore Wealth Management Limited. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.77% or 17.60 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc holds 0.48% or 3.07M shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.