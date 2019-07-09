Centre Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Devon Energy (DVN) as Stock Price Rose; Parkwood Lowered Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $3.28 Million

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 18,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,965 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 62,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $147.01. About 392,683 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 38.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 74,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,740 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 195,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 3.15 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 118,990 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Davidson Advsrs invested in 0.51% or 154,680 shares. National Pension Ser has 647,484 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt accumulated 22,625 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management accumulated 0.12% or 83,500 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 35,539 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cypress Asset Tx reported 7,805 shares. 319 are owned by Shelton Cap. Atria Invests Lc reported 9,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 84,161 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 0.01% or 80,343 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Communication has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Thoughts On (New) Devon’s Q1 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Devon Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Continental Resources Can Face Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: EQT,CHK,CNQ,DVN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telecom Italia to delist shares from NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Linx IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Okta, Inc. (OKTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For May 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 5,961 shares. Regions has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 91 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 37,307 shares. Jabodon Pt owns 11,202 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,578 shares. 13D Management Limited Company has 2.85% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 55,216 are owned by Kbc Nv. Kentucky Retirement reported 1,993 shares stake. Polaris Cap Ltd Co accumulated 2,255 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 5,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,794 are held by Landscape Capital Management. 38 are held by Cornerstone Inc. 19,089 are held by Kemnay Advisory.