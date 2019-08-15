Centre Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $458,160 as Market Value Rose; Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding as Valuation Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 76,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 73,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 08/05/2018 – Facebook shakes up its execs and adds new blockchain group; 02/05/2018 – jason miller: Sources: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Snooping on Users; 20/03/2018 – EX-FACEBOOK EMPLOYEE WARNED ABOUT DATA RISK 2011-2012: GUARDIAN; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: A Digital Quandary: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 9.68 million shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM Korea, union will continue talks until Monday afternoon – union official; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q U.S. Market Share 17%; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA DMV: GM CRUISE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT MARCH 14; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Total Worldwide Market Share 9%; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Calls on GM To Consider ShareWork Ohio Program for Lordstown Employees; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q EPS 77c; 13/03/2018 – India cuts Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalty, may trigger another row; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 31/05/2018 – BREAKING: Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow

