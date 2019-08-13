Centre Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Value Declined While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Cut Position

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 7,180 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 153,634 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 4.25M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares to 55,570 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ims Capital Management owns 12,089 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson owns 4,943 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Liberty Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,697 were reported by Brouwer & Janachowski Lc. Ifrah Ser reported 0.08% stake. Foster & Motley Incorporated invested in 50,831 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company holds 5,543 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 7,928 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sanders Capital Limited Com accumulated 2.55 million shares. Old Republic Corp reported 281,800 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miller Management Lp holds 17,828 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Argi Inv Ltd Com reported 15,170 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 77,061 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,400 shares to 7,542 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,194 were accumulated by Stifel Finance Corp. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 23,524 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct has 0.77% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma owns 368,907 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 8,284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 61,929 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.03% or 776,397 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 9,392 shares. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Limited owns 11,697 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 3,871 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 10,226 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Omni Limited Liability Partnership has 1.07% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 73,390 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.28% or 9,195 shares.