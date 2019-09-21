Centre Asset Management Has Decreased Its Edison International (EIX) Position as Valuation Rose; Creative Planning Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $167.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 3.35 million shares traded or 18.12% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 07:37 AM; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 12:47 PM; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 28/05/2018 – Nuevolution Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25

Creative Planning increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 865.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 88,241 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 98,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.41 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool" published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq" on June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cahill Advsr reported 133 shares. Provise Management Grp Lc owns 7,214 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Lipe & Dalton owns 199 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Management Ltd Com reported 6.77% stake. 10,767 were reported by Thomasville Natl Bank. Tiemann Inv Ltd Llc reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 289,383 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 36,751 shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. 883 are held by Stack Financial Management. Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,476 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,225 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 281,455 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 1.93% or 175,165 shares. Northern Corp has 5.00 million shares. Coastline Co stated it has 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 67,985 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $603.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 173,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.79 million for 11.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,390 shares to 14,370 shares, valued at $27.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Brookfield Asset holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 1.28 million shares. Miller Howard Investments Ny has invested 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Hartford Investment Mngmt Communications holds 35,743 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 497 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jnba Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 1.76 million shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 19,899 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2.49 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 3,262 shares.