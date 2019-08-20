Centre Asset Management Has Decreased Aes (AES) Position By $3.43 Million; Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Shorts Decreased By 0.21%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) had a decrease of 0.21% in short interest. ASNA’s SI was 61.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.21% from 62.12M shares previously. With 3.84M avg volume, 16 days are for Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s short sellers to cover ASNA’s short positions. The SI to Ascena Retail Group Inc’s float is 39.49%. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.0125 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2598. About 2.26M shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 87.42% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 15/03/2018 – Doer. Trailblazer. Lemonade Maker. Nominate Everyday Heroes for the 2018 Roslyn S. Jaffe Awards; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT AGREEMENT THAT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUG 21, 2015; 08/03/2018 – ascena retail group Celebrates International Women’s Day; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ALSO MAY BE USED FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT AND INCLUDES $200 MLN LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT; 15/05/2018 – Think Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Ascena Retail; 05/03/2018 – RPT-ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $300 MLN IN COST SAVINGS BY JULY 2019; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ascena retail group, inc. Celebrates International Women’s Day; 17/05/2018 – Stadium Capital Reports 9.8% Stake in Ascena Retail; 05/03/2018 – RPT-ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 27, 2018, RECORDED TAX BENEFIT OF $22 MLN ON PRE-TAX LOSS OF $61 MLN

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 36.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc analyzed 190,420 shares as Aes Corp (AES)'s stock declined 0.65%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 338,080 shares with $6.11 million value, down from 528,500 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $10.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 4.12 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Ascena Retail Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 182.75 million shares or 4.89% less from 192.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 325,039 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Qs holds 16,628 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 17.01M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Co owns 874,472 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 73,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Shelton Cap reported 18 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 122,900 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc accumulated 14,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0% or 171,852 shares. Matrix Asset Ny has invested 0.01% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) for 2.88 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 270,113 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 334,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "ascena retail group Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire" on July 25, 2019

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $51.39 million. The firm operates through six divisions: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It currently has negative earnings. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 15.04% above currents $15.36 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.5 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Evaluating The AES Corporation's (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. $41.58M worth of stock was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa owns 359,243 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 430,422 shares. Korea Investment Corp, Korea-based fund reported 657,344 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wisconsin-based Johnson Grp Inc has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 32,702 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 1.09 million shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability owns 141,059 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.31 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 767,100 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 113,527 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 321,666 shares. Provise Management Gru Limited Liability Co owns 20,083 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 877 shares.

Centre Asset Management Llc increased Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,760 shares to 76,160 valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) stake by 294,590 shares and now owns 905,410 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.