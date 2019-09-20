Centre Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Twitter (TWTR) as Market Value Rose; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Burney Co Has Increased Position by $4.79 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter (TWTR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 235,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24 million, down from 260,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 8.07 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING

Burney Co increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 111.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 35,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 67,668 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, up from 31,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 874,804 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,180 shares to 59,750 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,948 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 5.18M shares. Cibc World Inc owns 396,592 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 6,947 shares. Srb Corp holds 12,718 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 3.10M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.36% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 49,015 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd has 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 881,200 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.14% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Scout Inc has 0.36% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 7.39M shares. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 140,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shell Asset Com owns 42,219 shares.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $76.75M for 107.83 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Twitter Stock Offers â€˜Aâ€™-Rated Growth – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Cisco, Twitter And More – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,246 shares to 112,762 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,792 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).