Centre Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Edison International (EIX) by $6.04 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Stake as Shares Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.16M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product; 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 22/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on eServGlobal (ESG); 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 32,202 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 34,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%)

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,760 shares to 319,420 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 720 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 3,025 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.36% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 444,908 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.03% or 21,053 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 10,066 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 595,654 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Old National Bancorporation In invested in 0.02% or 6,136 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 329 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Transamerica Finance Incorporated reported 22 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 118,671 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35M for 11.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dupont Capital has 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc accumulated 249,492 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 5,608 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 66,618 were accumulated by Bath Savings Trust Company. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc accumulated 40,559 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.07% or 202,064 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ent Svcs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management has invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Heartland Consultants invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 7,291 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. The California-based Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northeast Invest Mngmt reported 11,067 shares.