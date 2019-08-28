Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $340,340; Share Price Rose; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) by $443,536

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 106,530 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 102,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 1.15 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 23,344 shares as the company's stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 85,702 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 1.23 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 111,694 shares to 22,549 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Floating Rate Not E Funding Etf (FLOT) by 142,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,367 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).