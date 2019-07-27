Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Quanta Services (PWR) by $358,160; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Trimmed Holding by $32.63 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 9,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 156,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 849,604 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 307,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.99M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,526 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co reported 150,028 shares. Finance Advisory Service Inc holds 0.05% or 2,477 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser owns 80 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 850,819 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 93,498 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clark Capital Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stearns Financial Ser Gp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7,700 shares. Cap Limited Limited Company holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 8,624 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 51 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Blackstone & Northrop Grumman – Nasdaq" published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. The insider Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791. Another trade for 15,798 shares valued at $1.60M was made by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. Barker Ellen had sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203. TEMPLETON RICHARD K had sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19 million. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Whitaker Darla H. 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 109,269 shares to 149,915 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 211,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB).

